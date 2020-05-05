IN BRIEF: Lawsuit says New York adult home not protecting residents from COVID-19

A New York City adult homes operator has been hit with a proposed class action lawsuit alleging it has, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, failed to safeguard the health and safety of residents with disabilities at a facility in Queens.

Three Queens Adult Care Center residents in a lawsuit filed on Monday in federal court in Central Islip, New York alleged the center and its owner, Gefen Senior Care Group, were violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2L2KXUn