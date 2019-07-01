Westlaw News
Drug price TV ad rule will cause consumer confusion, drugmakers argue

Nate Raymond

Three drugmakers on Monday urged a federal judge to block a new Trump administration rule that requires them to disclose drugs’ list prices in television advertisements from taking effect, saying it would “confuse and intimidate” consumers.

Merck & Co Inc, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen Inc in a brief filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. argued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ rule would force them to disclose a price most patients with insurance never pay.

