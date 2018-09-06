SPD owes Church & Dwight $10 mln in pregnancy test advertising case

Pregnancy test maker SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH must pay about $9.96 million to rival Church & Dwight Co Inc after running misleading advertising regarding a key differentiating feature in their products, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Wednesday issued the damages award three years after she ruled that SPD had engaged in false advertising and intentional deception following a non-jury trial.

