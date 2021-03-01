Bayer's $182 mln judgment against Takeda unit upheld in hemophilia drug fight

A federal appeals court has upheld a $182 million judgment in favor of Bayer in a patent infringement lawsuit targeting Takeda Pharmaceutical Co unit Baxalta Inc’s hemophilia drug Adynovate.

A unanimous Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Monday rejected Baxalta’s argument that the patent was not infringed and was invalid for lack of enablement, though it also rebuffed Bayer’s cross-appeal seeking a new trial on the issue of willfulness.

