Aegerion urges judge to approve plea deal in drug misbranding case

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc is urging a federal judge to not reject a revised plea agreement aimed at resolving a probe into its marketing of cholesterol drug Juxtapid, saying the penalties imposed are the maximum the company can afford.

In papers filed on Wednesday in federal court in Boston, the Novelion Therapeutics Inc unit’s lawyers sought to address the concerns of U.S. District Judge William Young, who on Oct. 18 said his “instinct is to reject” an initial plea agreement.

