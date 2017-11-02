FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aegerion urges judge to approve plea deal in drug misbranding case
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
Business
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 2, 2017 / 11:15 PM / in 2 hours

Aegerion urges judge to approve plea deal in drug misbranding case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc is urging a federal judge to not reject a revised plea agreement aimed at resolving a probe into its marketing of cholesterol drug Juxtapid, saying the penalties imposed are the maximum the company can afford.

In papers filed on Wednesday in federal court in Boston, the Novelion Therapeutics Inc unit’s lawyers sought to address the concerns of U.S. District Judge William Young, who on Oct. 18 said his “instinct is to reject” an initial plea agreement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yoUuRP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.