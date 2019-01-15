Doctor avoids prison for disclosing patient info to Aegerion

A Georgia pediatric cardiologist avoided prison on Monday after admitting he illegally disclosed information about his young patients to an Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc sales representative seeking to identify potential new users of an expensive cholesterol drug.

Dr. Eduardo Montana, 56, was sentenced by U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley in Boston to six months of probation and a $5,000 fine after pleading guilty in February to a misdemeanor charge related to the improper disclosures.

