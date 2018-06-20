Ex-Aegerion execs, employees seek dismissal of whistleblower case

Nine former executives and employees at Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc are seeking to dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit claiming they marketed cholesterol drug Juxtapid for off-label purposes, saying it ignored the unique ways the medication was approved for usage.

The arguments came in a motion filed in federal court in Boston by the former executives, who are the last remaining defendants in the case after Aegerion, which became a unit of Novelion Therapeutics Inc in 2016, settled with the U.S. Justice Department.

