FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 20, 2018 / 10:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ex-Aegerion execs, employees seek dismissal of whistleblower case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Nine former executives and employees at Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc are seeking to dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit claiming they marketed cholesterol drug Juxtapid for off-label purposes, saying it ignored the unique ways the medication was approved for usage.

The arguments came in a motion filed in federal court in Boston by the former executives, who are the last remaining defendants in the case after Aegerion, which became a unit of Novelion Therapeutics Inc in 2016, settled with the U.S. Justice Department.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2K30ktK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.