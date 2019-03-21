Ex-Aegerion execs, employees seek to escape drug marketing case

Nine former executives and employees at Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc urged a federal judge on Wednesday to dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit claiming they marketed the cholesterol drug Juxtapid for off-label purposes.

Lawyers for ex-Aegerion Chief Executive Marc Beer and his co-defendants argued in Boston federal court that the lawsuit failed to sufficiently allege any improper claims were submitted for payment to government healthcare programs.

