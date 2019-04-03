Westlaw News
Ex-Aegerion executives must face off-label drug promotion case - judge

Eight former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc executives and employees must face a lawsuit claiming they sought to market a cholesterol drug called Juxtapid meant for patients with a rare condition for off-label purposes, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston on Monday rejected arguments by Marc Beer, the company’s former chief executive, and his co-defendants to dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit filed against them and Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Aegerion by three former sales representatives under the False Claims Act.

