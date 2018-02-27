FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 12:29 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Georgia doctor to plead guilty to disclosing patient info to Aegerion

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Georgia pediatric cardiologist is expected to plead guilty to illegally disclosing information about his patients’ health to sales representatives employed by Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc, according to court documents filed on Monday.

The case against Eduardo Montana, 55, came after the Novelion Therapeutics Inc agreed in September to pay $40.1 million to resolve U.S. investigations related to its marketing of an expensive cholesterol drug, Juxtapid.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CK0ykZ

