May 3, 2018 / 1:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Judge sets swift schedule for assessing Aegerion victim claims

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal magistrate judge on Wednesday said she wanted to move swiftly in assessing claims by victims seeking a cut of a U.S. Justice Department settlement with Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc over its improper marketing of a cholesterol drug.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler at a hearing in Boston sought to assess the best path to distributing up to $7.2 million set aside for patients who were harmed after using Juxtapid, a drug produced by Aegerion, a Novelion Therapeutics Inc unit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rjk4Rs

