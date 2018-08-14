U.S. rebuffs ex-Aegerion execs' arguments in whistleblower case

The U.S. Department of Justice has urged a federal judge to reject key arguments made by former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc executives and employees seeking to dismiss a whistleblower suit accusing them of promoting the cholesterol drug Juxtapid off-label.

The department on Friday said in a filing in federal court in Boston that claims for reimbursement made to government health insurance programs for drugs prescribed off-label could be the basis for a whistleblower lawsuit under the False Claims Act, even if the prescriptions were based on doctors’ independent medical judgment.

