August 14, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. rebuffs ex-Aegerion execs' arguments in whistleblower case

Brendan Pierson

The U.S. Department of Justice has urged a federal judge to reject key arguments made by former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc executives and employees seeking to dismiss a whistleblower suit accusing them of promoting the cholesterol drug Juxtapid off-label.

The department on Friday said in a filing in federal court in Boston that claims for reimbursement made to government health insurance programs for drugs prescribed off-label could be the basis for a whistleblower lawsuit under the False Claims Act, even if the prescriptions were based on doctors’ independent medical judgment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KQWB1K

