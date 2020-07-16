Aetna can sue plaintiffs' law firms over patients' HIV status leak: court

A California appeals court on Thursday revived a lawsuit by insurer Aetna Inc seeking to hold two plaintiffs’ law firms responsible for revealing the HIV status of thousands of people through a bungled class action mailing.

California’s Second Appellate District held that Aetna could seek to have Whatley Kallas and Consumer Watchdog indemnify it for the mailing of class action notices with envelopes that allowed the health information of insurance members to be visible.

