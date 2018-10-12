Aetna must face lawsuit over magnetic brain stimulation coverage

A federal judge has rejected Aetna Inc’s bid to escape a class action lawsuit accusing it of wrongly denying insurance coverage for a type of treatment for depression that sends electromagnetic pulses into the brain.

U.S. District Judge Janet Hall in New Haven, Connecticut, said the lawsuit raised several questions that needed to be addressed at trial over whether Aetna denied coverage for the treatment based on an arbitrary interpretation of its members’ plans.

