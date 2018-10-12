FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 12, 2018 / 11:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Aetna must face lawsuit over magnetic brain stimulation coverage

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected Aetna Inc’s bid to escape a class action lawsuit accusing it of wrongly denying insurance coverage for a type of treatment for depression that sends electromagnetic pulses into the brain.

U.S. District Judge Janet Hall in New Haven, Connecticut, said the lawsuit raised several questions that needed to be addressed at trial over whether Aetna denied coverage for the treatment based on an arbitrary interpretation of its members’ plans.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NEIRIU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.