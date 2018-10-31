FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 12:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Aetna owes HCA hospitals $150 million for ER services - arbitrator

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Florida hospitals owned by HCA Holding Inc have won $150 million in an arbitration against Aetna Inc over how much they were owed for providing emergency room services to out-of-network patients who bought insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Aetna disclosed the Oct. 15 award in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday as the insurance giant announced its third-quarter earnings. It said it plans to appeal the arbitrator’s decision.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SyGR8J

