Aetna owes HCA hospitals $150 million for ER services - arbitrator

Florida hospitals owned by HCA Holding Inc have won $150 million in an arbitration against Aetna Inc over how much they were owed for providing emergency room services to out-of-network patients who bought insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Aetna disclosed the Oct. 15 award in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday as the insurance giant announced its third-quarter earnings. It said it plans to appeal the arbitrator’s decision.

