Aetna owes HCA hospitals only $86 million for ER services - arbitrator

Aetna Inc has won a $64 million reduction to a $150 million award in an arbitration case brought HCA Healthcare-owned hospitals who said they were underpaid for providing emergency room services to certain out-of-network patients.

CVS Health, which bought Aetna in November, disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that the health insurer had convinced an appellate arbitrator on March 28 to reduce the award to $86 million.

