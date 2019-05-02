Westlaw News
May 2, 2019 / 8:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Aetna owes HCA hospitals only $86 million for ER services - arbitrator

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Aetna Inc has won a $64 million reduction to a $150 million award in an arbitration case brought HCA Healthcare-owned hospitals who said they were underpaid for providing emergency room services to certain out-of-network patients.

CVS Health, which bought Aetna in November, disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that the health insurer had convinced an appellate arbitrator on March 28 to reduce the award to $86 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PLlmk7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below