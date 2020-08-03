Westlaw News
August 3, 2020 / 8:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Plaintiffs firms lose latest bid to dodge Aetna HIV status-leak lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A California appeals court has refused to reconsider a decision to revive a lawsuit by insurer Aetna Inc seeking to hold two plaintiffs law firms responsible for revealing the HIV status of thousands of people through a bungled class-action mailing.

California’s Second Appellate District on Friday rejected a petition filed hours earlier by Whatley Kallas and Consumer Watchdog that argued a 2-1 panel wrongly concluded Aetna could seek to have them indemnify it for the botched mailing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33lANbx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below