IN BRIEF: Plaintiffs firms lose latest bid to dodge Aetna HIV status-leak lawsuit

A California appeals court has refused to reconsider a decision to revive a lawsuit by insurer Aetna Inc seeking to hold two plaintiffs law firms responsible for revealing the HIV status of thousands of people through a bungled class-action mailing.

California’s Second Appellate District on Friday rejected a petition filed hours earlier by Whatley Kallas and Consumer Watchdog that argued a 2-1 panel wrongly concluded Aetna could seek to have them indemnify it for the botched mailing.

