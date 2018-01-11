FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 11, 2018 / 12:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Boehringer, Teva settle Aggrenox pay-for-delay case for $54 million

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Boehringer Ingelheim and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd have agreed to pay $54 million to resolve a class action accusing them of conspiring to keep a generic version of Boehringer’s stroke prevention drug Aggrenox off the market.

The proposed settlement filed on Monday in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, resolves claims by indirect purchasers of Aggrenox such as insurers. It follows an earlier $146 million deal with direct purchasers, mostly drug wholesalers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FruwNl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.