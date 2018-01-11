Boeringer, Teva settle Aggrenox pay-for-delay case for $54 million

Boehringer Ingelheim and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd have agreed to pay $54 million to resolve a class action accusing them of conspiring to keep a generic version of Boehringer’s stroke prevention drug Aggrenox off the market.

The proposed settlement filed on Monday in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, resolves claims by indirect purchasers of Aggrenox such as insurers. It follows an earlier $146 million deal with direct purchasers, mostly drug wholesalers.

