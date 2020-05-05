Court upholds Aggrenox settlement against claims administrators' challenge

A federal appeals court has upheld a $54 million settlement antitrust settlement over Boehringer Ingelheim’s stroke prevention drug Aggrenox, rejecting a bid by a group of insurers to opt out of the agreement.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday said the insurers, which include Aetna Inc, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, did not have broad authority to opt out of the settlement on behalf of the plans they administer. The insurers are third-party claims administrators for employee health plans.

