Federal court overturns ruling requiring Medicare appeal backlog clearance

A federal appeals court on Friday overturned an order requiring the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to work through its backlog of Medicare reimbursement appeals from hospitals by the end of 2020.

The U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that a lower-court judge abused her discretion by failing to seriously test the department's contention that its lawful compliance with such an order would be impossible.

