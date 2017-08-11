FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal court overturns ruling requiring Medicare appeal backlog clearance
August 11, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 2 months ago

Federal court overturns ruling requiring Medicare appeal backlog clearance

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday overturned an order requiring the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to work through its backlog of Medicare reimbursement appeals from hospitals by the end of 2020.

The U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that a lower-court judge abused her discretion by failing to seriously test the department’s contention that its lawful compliance with such an order would be impossible.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vMZE7N

