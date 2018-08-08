AIDS Healthcare Foundation beats whistleblower lawsuit on appeal

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit claiming that the AIDS Healthcare Foundation paid kickbacks to one of its employees tasked with referring HIV-positive patients to clinic and pharmacy services it offers.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Miami ruled that the payments the national nonprofit made to Julio Rodriguez fell within an exemption to the Anti-Kickback Statute and that the foundation was entitled to pay him for patient referrals.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KACMvu