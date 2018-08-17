Westlaw News
Air ambulance pricing dispute preempted by federal law - 8th Circuit

Nate Raymond

    A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of
a proposed class action lawsuit claiming that an air ambulance
operator owned by Air Medical Group Holdings Inc improperly
conceals how much it plans to charge to transport patients to
hospitals.
    The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis ruled
that state law claims pursued by Arkansas resident James Ferrell
on behalf other patients transported by Air EVAC EMS Inc are
preempted by the federal Airline Deregulation Act (ADA) of 1978.
