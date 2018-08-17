Air ambulance pricing dispute preempted by federal law - 8th Circuit

By Nate Raymond A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a proposed class action lawsuit claiming that an air ambulance operator owned by Air Medical Group Holdings Inc improperly conceals how much it plans to charge to transport patients to hospitals. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis ruled that state law claims pursued by Arkansas resident James Ferrell on behalf other patients transported by Air EVAC EMS Inc are preempted by the federal Airline Deregulation Act (ADA) of 1978. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vQbYTA