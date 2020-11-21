Ex-Akebia, Merrimack employees' insider trading convictions stand

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld the convictions and prison sentences of former Akebia Therapeutics Inc and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc employees who were found to have taken part in an insider trading scheme.

Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson wrote that a jury had enough evidence to find that former Akebia director of biostatistics Schultz Chan and former Merrimack director of statistical programming Songjiang Wang conspired to trade on non-public information about clinical trials, rejecting their argument that prosecutors had not presented enough proof.

