Westlaw News
November 6, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Former Akebia employee gets three years in prison for insider trading

Nate Raymond, Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A former Akebia Therapeutics Inc employee was sentenced on Monday to three years in prison after being convicted of working with a friend at a rival drugmaker to engage in insider trading based on information they learned about drug studies, according to the office of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

Schultz Chan, the former director of biostatistics at Cambridge, Massachusetts biopharmaceutical company Akebia, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston after a federal jury in July found him guilty of conspiracy and securities fraud charges.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qwcFyz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.