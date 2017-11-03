Ex-Akin Gump partner to plead guilty to trying to sell whistleblower cases

A former Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld partner has agreed to plead guilty after being arrested wearing a wig as a disguise while trying to sell a copy of a sealed whistleblower lawsuit against a California company for $310,000.

Jeffrey Wertkin, a former U.S. Justice Department trial attorney who joined the law firm’s Washington office last year, was arrested in January. He plans to enter a guilty plea later this month, his lawyer said late on Thursday.

