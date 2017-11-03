FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Akin Gump partner to plead guilty to trying to sell whistleblower cases
Sections
Featured
CEO says Kaspersky software also takes harmless files
Cyber Risk
CEO says Kaspersky software also takes harmless files
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
Exchange-Traded Funds
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 3, 2017 / 9:51 PM / in 2 hours

Ex-Akin Gump partner to plead guilty to trying to sell whistleblower cases

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld partner has agreed to plead guilty after being arrested wearing a wig as a disguise while trying to sell a copy of a sealed whistleblower lawsuit against a California company for $310,000.

Jeffrey Wertkin, a former U.S. Justice Department trial attorney who joined the law firm’s Washington office last year, was arrested in January. He plans to enter a guilty plea later this month, his lawyer said late on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h3oaJ3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.