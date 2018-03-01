FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 11:24 PM / in 15 hours

U.S. seeks 34-month sentence for ex-DOJ lawyer who stole whistleblower cases

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Prosecutors are pushing for a 34-month prison term for a former U.S. Department of Justice lawyer who admitted to trying to sell copies of sealed whistleblower lawsuits against corporations he obtained while in government service.

In papers filed on Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco, prosecutors said Jeffrey Wertkin, 41,“abused the public trust” by stealing at least 40 whistleblower lawsuits that he tried to use to drum up business for the law firm he joined after leaving the government and also tried to sell.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oFXpyD

