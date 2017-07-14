FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Ex-employees of Alabama compounding pharmacy to plead guilty to fraud
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 14, 2017 / 1:36 AM / a month ago

Ex-employees of Alabama compounding pharmacy to plead guilty to fraud

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Two ex-sales representatives for an Alabama-based compounding pharmacy have agreed to plead guilty to charges they engaged in a scheme to defraud healthcare insurers and prescription drug administrators out of tens of millions of dollars.

The plea agreements with Kelley Norris and Bridget McCune, who both worked for Global Compounding Pharmacy, were filed on Thursday in federal court in Jasper, Alabama, two months after another ex-employee pleaded guilty in connection with the probe.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uklYV8

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.