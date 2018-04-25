U.S. judge declines to rehear Alere blood monitor class certification bid

A federal judge has declined to reconsider his decision not grant class action status to consumers pursuing claims in six states that Alere Inc misled them and others into buying defective INRatio blood-clot testing kits.

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in San Diego ruled on Tuesday that the plaintiffs could not show Alere’s defense that consumers’ individual doctors were aware of INRatio’s risks could be addressed in a class action with common evidence.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HvlYcL