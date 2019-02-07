Alexion reaches $13 million deal in U.S. drug charity kickback probe

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of an expensive blood disorder treatment, has agreed to pay $13 million to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice probe into its financial support of charities that help Medicare patients cover out-of-pocket drug costs.

Boston-based Alexion disclosed the tentative settlement on Wednesday in regulatory filing, becoming the latest company to strike a deal in the industrywide investigation of drugmakers’ support of patient assistance charities.

