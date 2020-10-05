Regeneron, Pfizer sued for patent infringement over COVID antibody cocktail, vaccine

A San Diego biotechnology company has sued Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Pfizer Inc, accusing them of infringing a patent on a fluorescent protein in the course of their work related to COVID-19.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan, Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Inc accused Regeneron of infringing the patent while developing its experimental antibody cocktail, which was recently administered to President Donald Trump.

