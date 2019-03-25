Allergan defeats RICO lawsuit over Warner Chilcott drug marketing

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a proposed class action accusing Allergan Plc’s Warner Chilcott unit of illegally boosting prescriptions of osteoporosis medications Atelvia and Actonel and other drugs by bribing doctors and defrauding insurers.

Medicare Advantage organizations had assigned the rights to sue to recover damages for allegedly overpaying for the drugs to several entities, but U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston ruled they had waited too long to pursue racketeering claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HG7BlK