December 27, 2018 / 9:29 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Allergan faces shareholder lawsuits over breast implant recall

Nate Raymond

Allergan PLC has been hit with a proposed class action lawsuit in Manhattan federal court accusing the company of concealing from investors that textured breast implants it manufactured have been linked to a rare form of cancer.

Wednesday’s lawsuit comes after Allergan’s announcement last week that it would take its textured breast implants off the market in Europe after a French regulatory body on Dec. 18 ordered a recall.

