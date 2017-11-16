Allergan may pursue lawsuit against drug compounder Imprimis

Allergan PLC can proceed with a false advertising lawsuit seeking to stop Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc from selling compounded drugs that bypass regulatory approval, including a cheaper alternative to Allergan’s dry eye drug, Restasis, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge David Carter in Los Angeles on Tuesday rejected Imprimis’ bid to dismiss Allergan’s lawsuit alleging the former misrepresented the lawfulness of its business and effectiveness of its ocular surgery treatments.

