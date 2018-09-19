Allergan must face antitrust lawsuits over Restasis - judge

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected Allergan PLC’s bid to dismiss lawsuits alleging that the drugmaker violated antitrust laws by improperly trying to delay U.S. regulatory approval of generic competitors for its dry-eye medication Restasis.

U.S. District Judge Nina Gershon in Brooklyn cleared the way for two proposed class actions against Allergan by direct purchasers of Restasis such as retailers and end payors such as consumers and insurers to move forward.

