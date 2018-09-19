FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 19, 2018 / 12:06 AM / a minute ago

Allergan must face antitrust lawsuits over Restasis - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected Allergan PLC’s bid to dismiss lawsuits alleging that the drugmaker violated antitrust laws by improperly trying to delay U.S. regulatory approval of generic competitors for its dry-eye medication Restasis.

U.S. District Judge Nina Gershon in Brooklyn cleared the way for two proposed class actions against Allergan by direct purchasers of Restasis such as retailers and end payors such as consumers and insurers to move forward.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pkbbXz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.