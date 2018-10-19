FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 9:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Allergan seeks Ropes & Gray records in lawsuit over compounded drugs

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Allergan PLC is seeking to force two related companies that sell compounded medications that compete with its Aczone acne treatment to disclose their communications with law firm Ropes & Gray, which wrote a memo supporting their business model’s legality.

Allergan sought the records on Thursday as part of a lawsuit in federal court in Santa Ana, California, accusing Prescriber’s Choice Inc and Sincerus Florida LLC of engaging in false advertising and unfair competition by mass-manufacturing and marketing unapproved drugs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2R23cdg

