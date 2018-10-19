Allergan seeks Ropes & Gray records in lawsuit over compounded drugs

Allergan PLC is seeking to force two related companies that sell compounded medications that compete with its Aczone acne treatment to disclose their communications with law firm Ropes & Gray, which wrote a memo supporting their business model’s legality.

Allergan sought the records on Thursday as part of a lawsuit in federal court in Santa Ana, California, accusing Prescriber’s Choice Inc and Sincerus Florida LLC of engaging in false advertising and unfair competition by mass-manufacturing and marketing unapproved drugs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2R23cdg