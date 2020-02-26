Allergan to pay $51 mln to resolve Restasis antitrust claims

Allergan PLC has agreed to pay nearly $51.3 million to resolve allegations that the drugmaker violated antitrust laws by improperly trying to delay U.S. regulatory approval of generic competitors for its dry-eye medication Restasis.

The proposed class action settlement was disclosed in a filing on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn and would resolve claims by direct purchasers of Restasis such as wholesalers who said Allergan’s actions led them to be overcharged for the drug.

