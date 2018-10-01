FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 11:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Allergan's Forest fights reviving off-label marketing lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A lawyer for Allergan PLC’s Forest Laboratories faced tough questioning on Monday while trying to preserve the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming it misled the public about the effectiveness of its antidepressants Celexa and Lexapro in treating children.

But at oral argument, a union health insurance fund leading the proposed class action urged a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston to reverse a ruling from a lower court judge that it could not establish a recognized injury under federal racketeering law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ix0Xvs

