Westlaw News
February 1, 2019 / 10:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Florida drug compounder settles Allergan false advertising lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Florida-based drug compounding business has agreed to not market its medications as U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved or claim they are superior to ones that have approval in order to settle a lawsuit by pharmaceutical manufacturer Allergan PLC.

The deal, approved by a federal judge in Santa Ana, California on Thursday, resolves claims that units of Sincerus Pharmaceuticals Inc engaged in false advertising and unfair competition by mass-manufacturing and marketing unapproved drugs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DQNjmt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below