Florida drug compounder settles Allergan false advertising lawsuit

A Florida-based drug compounding business has agreed to not market its medications as U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved or claim they are superior to ones that have approval in order to settle a lawsuit by pharmaceutical manufacturer Allergan PLC.

The deal, approved by a federal judge in Santa Ana, California on Thursday, resolves claims that units of Sincerus Pharmaceuticals Inc engaged in false advertising and unfair competition by mass-manufacturing and marketing unapproved drugs.

