U.S. switches position on Allergan whistleblower case appeal
October 6, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 14 days ago

U.S. switches position on Allergan whistleblower case appeal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Justice Department has shifted its position and now says a whistleblower lawsuit against Allergan Inc should be dismissed because similar cases were previously filed.

The Justice Department in a brief filed on Wednesday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York acknowledged that, at the lower-court level, the government had previously taken the position that the more recent lawsuit need not be dismissed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xZ2BmU

