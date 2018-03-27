FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 27, 2018 / 8:45 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Jury clears asthma non-profit in allergy test antitrust lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal jury has cleared a non-profit that advocates for people with asthma in an antitrust lawsuit claiming the group conspired with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc to control the market for allergy testing.

A federal jury in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday found Vienna, Virginia-based Allergy & Asthma Network not liable in a lawsuit brought by Academy of Allergy & Asthma in Primary Care (AAAPC), a physicians’ trade organization, and healthcare services company United Allergy Services (UAS).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2J0rIZ0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.