Jury clears asthma non-profit in allergy test antitrust lawsuit

A federal jury has cleared a non-profit that advocates for people with asthma in an antitrust lawsuit claiming the group conspired with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc to control the market for allergy testing.

A federal jury in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday found Vienna, Virginia-based Allergy & Asthma Network not liable in a lawsuit brought by Academy of Allergy & Asthma in Primary Care (AAAPC), a physicians’ trade organization, and healthcare services company United Allergy Services (UAS).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2J0rIZ0