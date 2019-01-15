U.S. Supreme Court to hear Medicare notice-and-comment case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday will consider whether the public was entitled to be notified of changes the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made to how it calculates certain Medicare payments to hospitals and given the ability to weigh in on the changes before they took effect.

The court will hear oral arguments in an appeal by HHS of a 2017 ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that struck down the payment formula the agency adopted because it failed to follow proper notice-and-comment rulemaking procedures.

