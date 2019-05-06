Allscripts electronic health records unit receives grand jury subpoena

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc says an electronic health records vendor it acquired last year has received a federal grand jury subpoena as part of a criminal investigation related to how it obtained government-required software certification.

Allscripts disclosed the subpoena in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. It comes as the U.S. Justice Department pursues similar probes of electronic health records vendors, resulting in two cases since 2017.

