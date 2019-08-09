IN BRIEF: Allscripts to pay $145 million in electronic health records probe

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has reached a tentative agreement to pay $145 million to resolve a U.S. Justice Department investigation related to an electronic health records vendor it acquired last year.

Allscripts disclosed the deal on Thursday in an earnings announcement. It is the third settlement to result from a series of similar investigations by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont of electronic health records vendors.

