May 29, 2019

Drugmaker Almirall settles kickback allegations for $6.6 million

Nate Raymond

Spanish drugmaker Almirall has agreed to pay $6.6 million to resolve claims that its U.S. unit paid kickbacks to incentivize doctors to prescribe its dermatology products, the U.S. Justice Department and lawyers for a whistleblower said on Wednesday.

The settlements will resolve allegations first raised by a former sales representative who claimed the company used kickbacks to promote its drugs Monodox, Cordran and Acticlate in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court in Philadelphia.

