Alnylam loses bid to toss Dicerna counterclaims in trade secrets case
October 24, 2017 / 10:59 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Alnylam loses bid to toss Dicerna counterclaims in trade secrets case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Drugmaker Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has lost its bid to dismiss counterclaims that rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals asserted in response to a trade secrets lawsuit brought by Alnylam two years ago.

Monday’s ruling by Middlesex County Superior Court Justice Edward Leibensperger in Massachusetts is part of a case filed by Alnylam in 2015 claiming Dicerna misappropriated confidential information related to RNAi technology.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h6IYzD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
