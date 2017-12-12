FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cosmetic testing firm in U.S. probe seeks search warrant documents
#Westlaw News
December 12, 2017 / 12:25 AM / in 2 hours

Cosmetic testing firm in U.S. probe seeks search warrant documents

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A New York cosmetic and personal care products testing company is fighting to unseal documents related to search warrants executed earlier this year as part of a federal investigation into whether the company falsified test-related records.

In a letter unsealed last week in federal court in White Plains, New York, AMA Laboratories Inc said that during two raids on its premises in April and June, federal agents acted in “bad faith” while executing the search warrants.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C5iJT2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
