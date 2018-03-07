Ambulance companies lose appeal over California Medicaid rates

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by a group of private ambulance companies who challenged as unconstitutional the low rate at which California’s Medicaid program reimbursed them for transporting patients.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of ambulance companies who contended Medi-Cal reimbursed them only 20 cents for every dollar they spent to transport patients covered by the program.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2D45JMQ