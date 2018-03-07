FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 7, 2018 / 1:11 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Ambulance companies lose appeal over California Medicaid rates

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by a group of private ambulance companies who challenged as unconstitutional the low rate at which California’s Medicaid program reimbursed them for transporting patients.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of ambulance companies who contended Medi-Cal reimbursed them only 20 cents for every dollar they spent to transport patients covered by the program.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2D45JMQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.