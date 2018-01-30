Florida ambulance companies settle U.S. billing case for $5.5 million

A Florida-based ambulance company and a related business have agreed to pay almost $5.5 million to resolve government claims that they billed Medicare for medically unnecessary transportation services.

The settlement with AmeriCare Ambulance Service Inc and its sister company, AmeriCare ALS Inc, was announced on Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez in Tampa, whose office intervened in a whistleblower case by a former employee.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EpYDEQ