FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
January 30, 2018 / 10:15 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Florida ambulance companies settle U.S. billing case for $5.5 million

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Florida-based ambulance company and a related business have agreed to pay almost $5.5 million to resolve government claims that they billed Medicare for medically unnecessary transportation services.

The settlement with AmeriCare Ambulance Service Inc and its sister company, AmeriCare ALS Inc, was announced on Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez in Tampa, whose office intervened in a whistleblower case by a former employee.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EpYDEQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.